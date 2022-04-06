DJ Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR Shareholding

6 April 2022

Petrofac Limited (the "Company")

Notification of Transaction by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

Pursuant to the Company's obligations under Market Abuse Regulation 19, the Company hereby confirms that ordinary shares (Shares) of USUSD0.02 each in the Company were purchased on 5 April 2022 for the following Directors at 104.60 pence per Share in accordance with their quarterly purchase. These purchases are in line with the Company's remuneration arrangements, as published in the 2021 Annual Report and Accounts:

Name of Director Position Number of Shares purchased on 5 April Total cumulative disclosable interest held 2022 (Shares) René Médori Chairman 19,120 229,717 Andrea Abt Non-executive 4,780 59,017 Director Sara Akbar Non-executive 4,780 59,017 Director Ayman Asfari Non-executive 4,780 83,962,953 Director Matthias Bichsel Non-executive 4,780 59,017 Director Francesca di Non-executive 4,780 51,593 Carlo Director David Davies Non-executive 4,780 80,365 Director George Pierson Non-executive 4,780 137,467 Director

The Company's issued share capital consists of 521,157,442 Shares with voting rights. Each Share carries the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Shares in Treasury.

