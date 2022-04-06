Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.04.2022
Breaking News am Mittwoch: Ist das der Lotteriegewinn mit Ansage?
WKN: A0HF9Y ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 Ticker-Symbol: P2F 
Tradegate
05.04.22
18:55 Uhr
1,243 Euro
+0,008
+0,65 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2541,27712:25
1,2541,26612:23
Dow Jones News
06.04.2022 | 11:46
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR Shareholding 06-Apr-2022 / 10:14 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

6 April 2022

Petrofac Limited (the "Company")

Notification of Transaction by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

Pursuant to the Company's obligations under Market Abuse Regulation 19, the Company hereby confirms that ordinary shares (Shares) of USUSD0.02 each in the Company were purchased on 5 April 2022 for the following Directors at 104.60 pence per Share in accordance with their quarterly purchase. These purchases are in line with the Company's remuneration arrangements, as published in the 2021 Annual Report and Accounts: 

Name of Director Position      Number of Shares purchased on 5 April Total cumulative disclosable interest held 
                   2022                 (Shares) 
René Médori   Chairman      19,120                229,717 
Andrea Abt    Non-executive    4,780                59,017 
         Director 
Sara Akbar    Non-executive    4,780                59,017 
         Director 
Ayman Asfari   Non-executive    4,780                 83,962,953 
         Director 
Matthias Bichsel Non-executive    4,780                 59,017 
         Director 
Francesca di   Non-executive    4,780                51,593 
Carlo      Director 
David Davies   Non-executive    4,780                80,365 
         Director 
George Pierson  Non-executive    4,780                 137,467 
         Director

The Company's issued share capital consists of 521,157,442 Shares with voting rights. Each Share carries the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Shares in Treasury.

For further information contact:

Petrofac Limited

+44 (0) 207 811 4900

Jonathan Yarr, Head of Investor Relations

jonathan.yarr@petrofac.com

Alison Flynn, Group Director of Communications and Sustainability

alison.flynn@petrofac.com

Tulchan Communications Group

+44 (0) 207 353 4200

petrofac@tulchangroup.com

Martin Robinson

petrofac@tulchangroup.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      PFC 
LEI Code:    2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  154053 
EQS News ID:  1321843 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1321843&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 06, 2022 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
