Belgian Operator Will Benefit from Simplified Deployment, Improved Time to Market and Omnichannel Customer Experience

Netcracker Technology announced today that it has deployed its Online Charging System (OCS) for Telenet to provide the Belgian operator with upgraded capabilities and functionality as part of an ongoing digital transformation program. Netcracker's Digital BSS solution, which includes OCS, will provide converged single-stack support for fixed-line services (Internet, fixed telephony, digital TV) and wireless services.

With the OCS deployment, which supports 4G online and offline charging and 5G converged charging system (CCS), Telenet continues a larger project of moving customers from acquisitions onto a single IT stack. This integration of multiple IT stacks and upgraded OCS will help Telenet improve time to market, implement an omnichannel experience for end customers and ultimately reduce IT TCO.

"Integrating our customers onto a single BSS platform is a big challenge, but with Netcracker as our strategic partner, we've been able to manage all the steps very well and realize business benefits, including lower costs," said Micha Berger, CTO at Telenet. "Netcracker's converged BSS stack, including OCS, has given us the flexibility and capabilities to support our customers with an optimized digital experience."

"We are thrilled to continue our long-term project with Telenet and deliver OCS capabilities to help quickly realize business benefits," said Mitat Kizilelma, VP of Strategic Accounts at Netcracker. "We look forward to future collaboration to help Telenet migrate customers onto the converged platform and gain additional features and enhancements."

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220406005197/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Anita Karvé

Netcracker Technology

MediaGroup@netcracker.com