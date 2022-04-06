Webhelp, a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) and business solutions, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Customer Service Business Process Outsourcing (CS BPO).1

Gartner defines the customer service business process outsourcing (CS BPO) market as "the delegation of customer service business process activities to support existing and potential clients to a third-party service provider. The services provided may include digital services, assisted channel services, technology and system integration, infrastructure, software development and design, reporting and analytics, and business process management."

Webhelp believes readers will learn more about the consistency and adaptability of its global WoW operating model, impressive proprietary AI-powered Natural Language Learning Platform, as well as its strong cybersecurity and data protection credentials in this report.

This recognition comes when customer experience is of critical importance to brands, with 92% of CX leaders planning to transform their operations over the next 12 months, according to research from Webhelp and Frost Sullivan.

"We are incredibly proud of this recognition from Gartner, validating our position as a global leader in customer experience," said Olivier Duha, CEO and Co-Founder of Webhelp. "We feel it's great to be acknowledged for our consistent quality, AI-powered technologies, and cyber security capabilities. As a business that now delivers services for over 1,300 brands across 55+ countries, we understand how important investment in these areas is for our clients."

Gartner, a company that delivers actionable, objective insight to its executive and their teams, and Gartner Magic Quadrant gives enterprise technology shoppers an unbiased assessment of how well competing providers are performing against the Gartner market view and is supplemented by validated user reviews. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries, and Niche Players. BPOs were evaluated based on 15 criteria, including customer experience, market strategy, product/service, operations, and innovation.

This announcement follows a series of accolades from top industry analysts, with Webhelp being recognized as the most innovative CX provider in the Frost and Sullivan 2021 Frost Radar report, Additionally, the Group was named as a Leader in Everest Group's 2021 Customer Experience Management (CXM) PEAK Matrix Assessment, for the third consecutive year.

To read the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Customer Service Business Process Outsourcing (CS BPO), courtesy of Webhelp, please visit webhelp.com/magic-quadrant.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Webhelp

Webhelp designs, delivers, and optimizes unforgettable human experiences for today's digital world creating game-changing customer journeys. From sales to service, content moderation to credit management, Webhelp is an end-to-end partner across all B2C and B2B customer journeys. Its over 100,000 passionate employees across more than 55 countries thrive on making a difference for the world's most exciting brands. Webhelp is currently owned by its management and Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (Euronext: GBLB), a leading global investment holding, as of November 2019.

