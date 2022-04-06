Legend Power Systems Inc.: Legend Power Ships 20 SmartGATE Platforms in Q2 and Secures Inventory for 50 Additional Units

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2022 / Legend Power Systems® (TSX-V:LPS)(OTCQB:LPSIF), a global leader in commercial electrical system solutions, announces that it shipped twenty of its next generation SmartGATE systems in the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and is now preparing to produce fifty more systems for upcoming quarters.

Legend assessed forecasted demand, supplier lead times and throughput capabilities and placed component orders for the capacity to assemble and deliver a minimum 50, Gen3 SmartGATE Platforms during upcoming quarters.

"We've worked diligently with new and existing suppliers to secure delivery commitments for long lead-time and critical inventory components", said Legend Power Systems CEO Randy Buchamer. "We're managing Legend's transition to fulfilling customer orders for the new SmartGATE Platform to balance forecasted customer demand with the amount of working capital committed to investing in inventory. While supply chains around the world are still a concern for many companies, Legend has significantly reduced its risk and will continue to work to secure supply to be able to deliver on anticipated growing demand."

About SmartGATE

SmartGATE is an industry-leading, turnkey solution which identifies and fixes underperformance and waste in the electrical system of a commercial building. These performance issues often impact key areas of commercial real estate metrics including occupant safety and satisfaction as well as financial performance. This waste can also lead to higher operating costs, lower net operating income and other potential financial risks to the building owner, including adverse tenant experiences.

About Legend Power® Systems Inc.

Legend Power® Systems Inc. (www.legendpower.com) provides an intelligent energy management platform that analyzes and improves building energy challenges, significantly impacting asset management and corporate performance. Legend's proven solutions support proactive executive decision-making in a complex and volatile business and energy environment.

