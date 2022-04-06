Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.04.2022
Breaking News am Mittwoch: Ist das der Lotteriegewinn mit Ansage?
WKN: 871460 ISIN: US68389X1054 Ticker-Symbol: ORC 
Tradegate
06.04.22
13:08 Uhr
76,00 Euro
-0,08
-0,11 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ORACLE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORACLE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
75,4475,9213:20
75,6776,1613:20
PR Newswire
06.04.2022 | 13:10
49 Leser
Azerconnect Chooses Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications for Back-office Transformation

Integrated Finance and HR systems will automate day-to-day and routine operations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced that Azerconnect, a leader in the field of IT services, communication, and high technologies in the Republic of Azerbaijan, has selected Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications for financial management and human capital management.

Azerconnect is the first B2B company operating in the dynamically developing ICT and high technologies sectors in the country. Launched in 2013, the company provides a wide range of ICT services in line with international standards. Implementing Oracle Fusion services, the company was aiming for the unification and standardization of business processes, improvement of control and compliance processes, optimization of the back office, and acceleration of efficiency growth.

Azerconnect has deployed Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM). With the new solutions, Azerconnect can automate day-to-day and routine operations, such as preparing reports, analyzing data, closing periods, preparing and disclosing reports, hiring and training employees, managing their effectiveness, assessment, and motivation. As a result, the company employees can now devote more time to solving strategic business problems.

"Transformation of back-office functions is becoming a trend for large telecom companies all over the world. Azerconnect has been consistently implementing an ambitious program aimed at the digitalization of its business in order to provide customers with even more convenient and modern services. Thanks to the cloud solution, from now on, all possible updates and changes to services will occur much faster, and our company will gain quick access to innovation, knowledge, and collective experience" - said Emil Masimov, Chief Executive Officer of Azerconnect.

"We have implemented this ambitious transformation project in less than a year - with the integration of Oracle Cloud ERP and launch of Oracle Cloud HCM. As a result, HR and Finance functions can operate more efficiently, with our employees now able to focus their expertise on analysis and driving our business forward. The changes made it possible for the employees of the departments to do their work easier and more efficiently, to focus on analysis, financial and HR expertise" - commented Orkhan Najafov, Chief Financial Officer of Azerconnect.

"Implementation of cloud services such as Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP and Oracle Fusion Cloud HCM has significantly increased the efficiency of Azerconnect's IT, Finance, Procurement, and HR departments. As a result, HR and Finance systems are connected on a secure, single data platform, and Azerconnect can benefit from the latest, automatic updates on a regular basis" - noted Waleed Abdel Hamid, Vice President on Applications-Mid Market, ECEMEA (Eastern and Central Europe, Middle-East and Africa) at Oracle.

About Azerconnect:

Azerconnect is part of NEQSOL Holding, an international group of companies with business areas covering energy, telecommunications, high-tech, and construction industries in the UK, the USA, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Georgia, Kazakhstan, the UAE, and more.

About Oracle:

Oracle offers suites of integrated applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1766551/Oracle_Logo_Logo.jpg

© 2022 PR Newswire
