Aduro Clean Technologies Inc.: Aduro to Present at the GCFF Virtual Conference Event

SARNIA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2022 / Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. ("Aduro", or the "Company") (CSE:ACT)(OTCQB:ACTHF)(FSE:9D50), a Canadian developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics and transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels, today announced that it will be presenting at the GCFF Virtual Conference Event 22 - Investing in Innovation on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Ofer Vicus, CEO of Aduro will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

GCFF Virtual Conference Event 22 - Investing in Innovation

Date: Thursday, April 21, 2022

Time: 11:30 AM Eastern Time

8:30 AM Pacific Time

5:30 PM Central European Time

Please Register to Attend

Webinar: https://nai500.com/events/gcff-virtual-2022-investing-in-innovation/

Global Chinese Financial Forum

Organized by NAI Interactive, the Global Chinese Financial Forum (GCFF) is the most prominent series of bi-lingual financial functions in both North America and China. Established in 2000, GCFF's mandate is to provide a world-class platform connecting both the China and North American financial markets. We bring together companies, financial institutions and investors who are interested in exploring new investment opportunities.

With an extensive network covering both the North American and Chinese markets, GCFF is supported by a strong foundation of financial resources. This enables GCFF to organize resourceful financial events that facilitate business growth and networks among financial institutions, public companies, private companies, and investors of all levels

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's Hydrochemolytic technology activates unique properties of water in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost - a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into 21st-century resources. With funding and support from Bioindustrial Innovation Canada, the Company has developed a pre-pilot reactor system to upgrade heavy petroleum into lighter oil.

