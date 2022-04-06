Supply chain issues affecting the global coatings industry meant that although Applied Graphene Materials' (AGM) H122 revenues were similar to those in H121, they were below management expectations, leading the company to moderate its full year expectations. Nevertheless, the company made progress on multiple projects during the period, strengthening its position by taking it into complementary markets.Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
APPLIED GRAPHENE MATERIALS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de