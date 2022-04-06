6 April 2022

London Finance & Investment Group PLC.

(Incorporated in England with registered number 201151)

LSE code: LFI

JSE code: LNF

ISIN: GB0002994001

("Lonfin" or "the Company")

London Finance & Investment Group PLC

Disposal of shares in Finsbury Food Group PLC ("Finsbury")

The Company announces that, on 6 April 2022, it sold 300,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of Finsbury.

Following this transaction, the Company holds 3,900,000 shares which represents less than 3.00% of Finsbury's issued share capital.

The information communicated within this announcement was previously deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this information is considered to be in the public domain.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

United Kingdom

6thApril 2022

For further information, please contact:

London Finance & Investment Group PLC: 020 7796 9060

(David Marshall/Edward Beale)

Johannesburg Sponsor:

Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited