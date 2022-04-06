Lucky Minerals Inc.: Trench T-17 Assays 0.86 G/T Gold Across 36 Metre Width

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2022 / Lucky Minerals Inc.(TSXV:LKY) (OTC PINK:LKMNF) (FRA:LKY) ("Lucky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received assay results for trenches T-17, T-18 and T-19 from its ongoing work at the Wayka epithermal gold discovery at its 100% owned Fortuna Property ("Fortuna") in southern Ecuador. This Cluster of trenches is located approximately 75 metres south of the combined trenches T-5 and T-6 where an average of 1.67 g/t gold was reported over 61 metres (please see November 9, 2021 News Release).

François Perron, President and CEO of Lucky stated, "Our investigation of the area identified by T-10 and T-11 has exposed a structure of scale with T-17 reporting at least 36 metres of mineralization. The fact that this structure is in relatively close proximity to previous work where the 61 metres of mineralization was reported, highlights the potential for multiple mineralized structures in close proximity. We are eager to find out what lies between the areas that we were able to trench, as there is potential for discovery of other structures. The upcoming drill program will better determine how all these structures manifest in 3D."

Trench Geology & Alteration Map

Trenches T-17 and T-18 are mineralized along east north-east trending lenses hosted in silicified meta-granites. It has been observed that because of its brittle behavior the meta-granites appear to be a better host rock in contrast to schists that have a ductile behavior. Hydrothermal solutions appear to have penetrated preferentially along the rock foliation and at the intersection of NW, NE and EW trending faults and fractures. Lucky has retained the services of SRK Consulting (Toronto office) to complete a structural analysis of the mineralized structures at Wayka.

Table 1: Trench 17 gold assay results

Table 2: Trench 18 gold assay results

Table 2 shows gold assay results in Trench-18 across three silicified lenses each 3.0 metres wide in silicified meta-granites.

Table 3: Trench 19 gold assay results

Table 3 shows gold assay results in Trench-19 across a width of 12 metres of silicified schists and with an average of 0.16 g/t gold.

In both rock types (meta-granites & schists) the wall rock alteration is mainly advanced argillic (kaolinite, alunite & pyrophyllite) type.

Wayka - Next Steps

Work including drill hole targeting continues in preparation for the upcoming first 3,000 metres phase of drilling.

Targeting will be informed by the following:

Soils (just completed); Alteration mapping of Wayka project area (just completed); geophysics (just completed, finalizing inversions); trenches (ongoing); Structural analysis of Wayka area (field work completed awaiting final report); Prospecting on anomalous areas.

Preparation work for mobilization of drilling equipment is underway.

QA/QC Protocols

All exploration work is completed following QA/QC protocols and include the insertion of a coarse blank, a standard and duplicate sample on every batch of 25 samples.

A total of 191 soil samples were submitted to ALS Chemex Labs in Quito for preparation work, and the analytical work was completed at their lab facility in Lima, Peru. ALS Chemex is an ISO certified and accredited laboratory. A total of 836 soil samples were submitted to Bureau Veritas Labs in Quito for preparation work, and the analytical work was completed at their lab facility in Lima, Peru. Bureau Veritas is an ISO certified and accredited laboratory.

Further analytical results will be released as they are received.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"François Perron"

Chief Executive Officer

About Lucky

Lucky is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in proven districts with the potential to host world class deposits. Lucky owns a 100% interest in the Fortuna Property.

The Company's Fortuna Project is comprised of twelve contiguous, 550 km2 (55,000 Hectares, or 136,000 Acres) exploration concessions. Fortuna is located in a highly prospective, yet underexplored, gold belt in southern Ecuador.

Covid-19 Safety Protocols

Lucky has strict rules in place for all workers arriving to and from field sites. All personnel are tested upon arriving and leaving and are tested every two weeks. All personnel are following COVID protocols with permanent disinfection procedures in place and are following correspondent social distancing while being isolated from the surrounding communities.

Qualified Person

Victor Jaramillo, M.Sc.A., P.Geo., Lucky's Exploration Manager and a qualified person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for supervising the exploration program at the Fortuna Project for Lucky Minerals and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Further information on Lucky can be found on the Company's website at www.luckyminerals.com and at www.sedar.com, or by contacting François Perron, President and CEO, by email at investors@luckyminerals.com or by telephone at (866) 924 6484.

Or by contacting:

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Kerry Schacter: kschacter@renmarkfinancial.com

Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (514) 939-3989

www.renmarkfinancial.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Adjacent Properties and Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: uncertainties related to exploration and development; the ability to raise sufficient capital to fund exploration and development; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; increases in input costs; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological or operational difficulties or inability to obtain permits encountered in connection with exploration activities; and labor relations matters. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations also include risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will not update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements unless required by Canadian securities law.

SOURCE: Lucky Minerals Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/696188/Trench-T-17-Assays-086-GT-Gold-Across-36-Metre-Width