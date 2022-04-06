Hennessey Digital Named to Financial Times List of Fastest Growing Companies in the Americas for Third-Consecutive Year

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2022 / Leading digital marketing and law firm SEO agency Hennessey Digital is named to the Financial Times List of Fastest-Growing Companies in the Americas for the third-consecutive year .

Hennessey Digital is #144 on the 2022 list, ranking above giants like Tesla and Amazon. The agency is on an award-winning streak, having just been named to the Inc. Regionals list (Pacific) and a Vet100 honoree, both for the second-consecutive year.

Scott Shrum , Hennessey Digital President & COO, credits the agency's culture and clear, laser-focused commitment to its financial goals for its award-winning status.

"The secret sauce to our hat trick is no secret at all: it's our commitment to clarity. We believe in leading with transparency towards our goals, growth, and gains, and this is reflected in our bottom line. Clients choose Hennessey Digital because they see the value in our solutions and what we deliver for them, and this is ultimately what this Financial Times list is acknowledging," Shrum says.

With multiple award wins over the last few years, Hennessey Digital relies on its strong culture and talent to continue growing its client portfolio and building towards its Vivid Vision , as Hennessey Digital CFO Michele Patrick explains.

"We consistently encourage the team to build boldly towards our Vivid Vision. Our deep commitment to collaboration and building community goes beyond creating an engaging work environment; it also produces incredibly passionate output for our clients and leads to explosive KPI growth, which inspires continuous improvement in our work and ourselves," Patrick says.

Hennessey Digital awaits the announcement of the Inc. 5000 national awards, expected later this summer. It will be the agency's fourth-consecutive year receiving the Inc. distinction if Hennessey Digital makes the list again in 2022.

About Hennessey Digital

Founded in 2015 by internationally recognized SEO expert and best-selling author Jason Hennessey, Hennessey Digital is a multi-award winning digital marketing agency for top law firms and other industries. Specializing in technical SEO, content marketing, law firm SEO, paid media and pay-per-click advertising (PPC), and conversion rate optimization (CRO), Hennessey Digital helps clients get more qualified leads and high-value cases through holistic marketing strategies. Hennessey Digital made the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America in 2019, 2020, and 2021 and was named a Quartz 2021 Best Company for Remote Workers.

