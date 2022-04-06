Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2022) - CAVU Mining Corp. (CSE: CAVU) (OTCQB: CAVVF) (FSE: 8NQ) ("CAVU" or the "Company") is pleased to announce drilling on the Hopper Project will commence early May. The Hopper Project is in the traditional territory of the Champagne and Aishihik First Nations.

Highlights

Drilling to focus on both new porphyry discovery potential and Copper Castle massive sulphide skarns

Minimum 5,000m diamond drill program

Contractors secured

Mobilization to site expected mid-April

"After modeling the mineralized skarn horizons and defining our targets we are pleased to announce the coming drill program. This program is substantially larger than our 2021 program and is set to start ahead of schedule," stated Dr. Jaap Verbaas, CEO of CAVU. "We are in a position to execute an efficient program with 2,000m of drilling planned in the porphyry targets and 3,000m in the Copper Castle skarn."

N



Figure 1. Modeled skarn horizons (red) and faults, together with drill collars and traces. The modeling will guide the Copper Castle Drilling in 2021. Drill-holes shown to the northwest (figure top left) of the skarn horizons targeted porphyry mineralization. The planned drill collars and drill targets will be outlined in more detail in a future news release.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7764/119436_20aad2e9947339ba_003full.jpg

Local hiring

Local hiring is a priority for CAVU, to ensure the communities closest to our projects have a chance to benefit from our exploration activities. Contractors for the drill program are secured and the Company is pleased to work with local First Nations to ensure job openings and contracting opportunities are made available to them. Mobilization to site is expected in mid-April.

