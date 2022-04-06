Red Light Holland's Sarah Hashkes' article titled "A Precise Definition of Microdosing Psychedelics is Needed to Promote Equitable Regulation" is currently available on the Petrie-Flom Center for Health Law Policy, Biotechnology, and Bioethics at Harvard Law School's online platform

Hashkes to participate in an Online Webinar, A Macro View of Microdosing, with Industry Leaders on April 13th, 2022 organized by Harvard's Project on Psychedelics Law and Regulation (POPLAR) at the Petrie-Flom Center for Health Law Policy, Biotechnology, and Bioethics at Harvard Law School aiming to advance evidence-based psychedelics law and policy

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2022) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTC Pink: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth, and sale of a premium brand of magic truffles, is pleased to announce Sarah Hashkes, the company's Chief Technology and Innovation Officer (CTIO) will be participating in Harvard Law School's online webinar and symposium titled 'A Macro View of Microdosing'. The online webinar scheduled for April 13, 2022, 12:30 PM EDT will gather experts on the science, law, and business of microdosing for a panel discussion accompanied by a digital symposium on the Bill of Health, Harvard's online platform for readers interested in news, commentary, and scholarship in the fields of health law policy, biotechnology, and bioethics. After a keynote address by Dr. James Fadiman, a longtime microdosing scholar and advocate, the event will turn to a panel discussion of the promise, risks, and future of microdosing psychedelics.

"This is a great initiative I'm proud to be part of," said Sarah Hashkes, CTIO of Red Light Holland. "I'm excited to be able to share my expertise on the intersection of psychedelic science, commerce, and regulations with these expert thought leaders. I hope to share some of the anonymized information our users of Red Light Holland's iMicroapp consented to share as well as our market research data from Oregon and a review of the latest scientific publications around microdosing - all in hopes of promoting responsible legal access to naturally occurring Psilocybin."

"Red Light Holland is extremely grateful for all of Sarah Hashkes' hard work. Our iMicro App which collects consensual data, including usage, dosage and biometric movement data of end consumers of Red Light Holland's products in The Netherlands is essential to learn about people's actual experiences with microdosing. It's great that Sarah will get to share our preliminary findings, unique voice and self-regulatory approach to responsible use and legalization with other respected industry leaders and an intrigued online audience," said Todd Shapiro, CEO and Director of Red Light Holland. "We are also grateful for Harvard's Project on Psychedelics Law and Regulation for facilitating these important discussions and promoting expert knowledge on microdosing."

The event is organized by Harvard's Project on Psychedelics Law and Regulation (POPLAR), a three-year initiative to examine the ethical, legal, and social implications of psychedelics research, commerce, and therapeutics. Launched in summer 2021 with a generous grant from the Saisei Foundation, the Project on Psychedelics Law and Regulation (POPLAR) at the Petrie-Flom Center for Health Law Policy, Biotechnology, and Bioethics at Harvard Law School aims to advance evidence-based psychedelics law and policy.

Sarah Hashkes's article titled "A Precise Definition of Microdosing Psychedelics is Needed to Promote Equitable Regulation" can be found at this link: https://blog.petrieflom.law.harvard.edu/2022/04/05/microdosing-psychedelics-definition/

To register for the Harvard's Project on Psychedelics Law and Regulation (POPLAR) free online webinar go to: https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07ej1bbcdn85bb5c3f&oseq=&c=&ch=

About Red Light Holland

Red Light Holland is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale (through existing Smart Shops operators and an advanced e-commerce platform) of a premium brand of magic truffles.

