Experts from IOTech, Eaton, Mitsubishi Power and Schneider Electric will discuss a variety of benefits and challenges during April panel session

Jim White, Chief Technology Officer of IOTech, the edge software company, will lead a webinar panel discussion April 21 on Industrial IoT edge computing. IoT leaders from Eaton, Mitsubishi Power and Schneider Electric will discuss real world solutions, ROI, lessons learned and more during the event.

The panel discussion webinar will begin at 11 a.m. U.S. Eastern Daylight Time. Register to attend here.

"This will be an extremely informative session for people interested in Industrial IoT solutions that address issues in the real-world," said White. "The panel will help companies that are exploring how to start their Industrial IoT projects. These experts will provide tangible examples of how companies are creating solutions that generate revenue and conserve valuable resources. It should be a great benefit to attendees and we're excited about it."

Discussion topics during the webinar will include how edge computing can make companies more successful, how it provides favorable return on investment and the safety improvements these solutions deliver. Panel participants will share their lessons learned in deploying Industrial IoT edge solutions, typical challenges to address, assembling a team of technology providers and more.

"We'll be talking in detail about the future of edge computing solutions and the technology involved in their creation," White said.

White has more than 25 years of experience in software development for IoT edge systems, enterprise application integration and mobile applications. Before coming to IOTech, he was a distinguished engineer and director of an IoT Platform Development Team at Dell Technologies. He was the chief architect for Dell's largest open-source effort to date: EdgeX Foundry.

About IOTech

IOTech builds and deploys vendor-neutral software platforms and tools to support the rapid development, deployment, and management of applications at the IoT edge helping drive IoT innovation, global market adoption, velocity and scale. The company's products address the full spectrum of secure hard and soft real-time edge computing needs, dramatically reducing time to market, development and system integration costs for its partners, who are the supply chains to multiple vertical IoT market domains. IOTech leverages an open-source ecosystem to collaboratively improve time to market, develop global channel partnerships and achieve pervasive adoption of its software products.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220406005636/en/

Contacts:

Ken Zeszutko

Z Corp PR Digital

321-213-1818

kenz@zcorppr.com