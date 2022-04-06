Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2022) - Argo Living Soils Corp. (CSE: ARGO) (OTC Pink: ARLSF) ("Argo" or the "Company"), an industry game changer in applying 'living soils' technology to the traditional organic and restorative science of soil management and crop production, is pleased to provide a 6-month update on the vermicast production at its Galiano Island farm site.

From a start date in early October 2021, pilot plant production has increased by a minimum of 50% each month since, rising to 5,000 pounds (2,267 kgs) for the month of March 2022. This volume is anticipated to increase by over 60% to approximately 8,000 pounds (3,625 kgs) per month as the Company transitions to full capacity operations in May/June 2022.

This finished vermicast product, 'Vermicompost', is Argo's main product offering which was recently designated as a Specialty Fertilizer. Vermicompost, is a product resulting from the natural decomposition process using various species of worms to create a mixture of decomposing bedding materials and vermicast.

As a Specialty Fertilizer, Argo Living Soils will be able to command a premium price in the greenhouse, residential and horticultural markets.

Argo Director, Mr. Chadley Daikow, states, "Argo products enhance soils in an environmentally sustainable way by reducing chemical fertilizer and pesticide use and thereby increasing yields and reducing input costs. The North American organic fertilizer market is projected to register a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast 2022-2027 period, and Argo is currently enjoying a surge of interest, in the absence of competitors capable of providing a comparable level of quality assurance and control at every step in the production process, as we can do here at Argo. We are currently pursuing several opportunities for our Vermicompost."

About Argo Living Soils Corp.

The Company is an agribusiness company specializing in producing and developing organic products including soil amendments, living soils, bio-fertilizers, vermicompost, and compost tea kits formulated specifically for high value crops. The Company was founded in 2018 and its production facilities are located on Galiano Island, British Columbia.

