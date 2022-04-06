ATTO Technology, Inc.: ATTO Technology Unveils New Smart NVMe Switch Host Adapters

ATTO ExpressNVM adapters bring much-needed scalability, flexibility, and management capabilities to NVMe in enterprise architectures

AMHERST, N.Y., April 06, 2022., a global leader in network, storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for data-intensive computing environments, today unveiled the new ATTO ExpressNVM S48F Smart NVMe Switch Host Adapter.

The first of a new product family built on the NVMe interface specification, ATTO ExpressNVM Smart NVMe Switch Host Adaptershelp organizations quickly scale NVMe storage capacity to support high-performance storage server applications without sacrificing performance. They are a value add and cost-effective solution for OEMs and System Builders, providing an unparalleled framework to develop enterprise NVMe storage arrays for local and distributed storage networks

"The impressive capabilities of NVMe have made it a cornerstone of performance-hungry applications such as real-time financial transactions and machine learning," said Tim Klein, President/CEO, ATTO Technology. "We recognized that enterprise architects and IT managers need more flexibility, scalability and control for NVMe storage and that is what we set out to solve with our new NVMe adapters."

Simplifying NMVe Scalability and Management

As organizations modernize their data centers, NVMe storage has become the next step in enterprise architectures. Yet despite its performance potential, many organizations struggle with manageability when NVMe is scaled. NVMe was designed to work over a PCIe bus where the synchronizations and command translation requirements defeat the benefits of NVMe devices when accessed remotely. While NVMe connectivity is available on the motherboard for many servers, the lack of choices, customization, and the number of drives able to be connected limit scalability and configuration options. These challenges are compounded with the ongoing supply chain issues which are forcing server manufacturers to limit SKUs and motherboard configurations.

ATTO ExpressNVM Adapters provide greater purchasing and design flexibility options for OEMs and System Integrators who choose to add these adapters to their storage solution toolkits. In turn, their customers can add intelligence to their NVMe deployments and restore key management and monitoring capabilities that are lacking from most onboard solutions. Access to granular analytics and integrated management features like those provided by ExpressNVM are significant considerations when customers are deciding to purchase their next generation of hardware.

Designed for consistent and persistent latency, the new ATTO ExpressNVM Smart NVMe Switch Host PCIe 4.0 Adapters address scalability issues with the ability to connect up to eight NVMe drives per card. They allow for scalable NVMe storage solutions and feature extensive management and analytics unrivaled by any other solution available today, including:

An FPGA management engine that adds management capabilities based on proprietary ATTO eCORE technology (https://www.atto.com/features/eCORE).





Real-time alerts to manage and monitor attached drives with in-band and out-of-band analytic tools that provide a granularity not possible with other solutions.





Enterprise-ready management capabilities, including reliability statistics and capacity utilization - all without adversely impacting performance or latency.



ExpressNVM Smart NVMe Switch Host Adapters

Model:

S48F: 8 Drives Supported



Features:

4 x 8 internal SlimSAS Connectors

x16 PCIe 4.0 host bus interface

Supports all major operating systems via inbox hardware drivers

Enhanced management driver support for Windows and Linux

Supports multiple NVMe drive types M.2, U.2, U.3 EDSFF



ATTO enterprise software:

ATTO CLI Tools - For advanced topology display / configuration

ATTO Tool Ecosystem - Similar look and feel across multiple Operating Systems

Management and analytics:

ATTOview analytics and monitoring: PCIe switch, NVMe drive status, NVMe drive health, NVMe drive performance

Alerts generated by metric collection and analytics

For complete product details visit www.atto.com/products/nvme-adapters.

Purchase ATTO products through leading Value Added Resellers and System Integrators. Learn more: www.atto.com/howtobuy/

Follow ATTO on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook (@ATTOTechnology).

ABOUT ATTO

For over 33 years ATTO Technology, Inc. has been a global leader across the IT and media & entertainment markets, specializing in network and storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works with customers and partners to deliver end-to-end solutions to better store, manage and deliver data, often as an extension of their design teams. ATTO manufactures host adapters, smart NICs, storage appliances and controllers, intelligent bridges, Thunderbolt adapters, and software. ATTO solutions provide a high level of connectivity to all storage interfaces, including Fibre Channel, SAS, SATA, iSCSI, Ethernet, NVMe and Thunderbolt. ATTO is the Power Behind the Storage.

All trademarks, trade names, service marks and logos referenced herein belong to their respective companies.