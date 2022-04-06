Rho Hires Global VP of Quality Assurance to Support International Expansion Following Acquisition

Industry veteran Mamta Hunt, PhD, brings 35+ years of broad experience from pharma, biotech and CROs

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2022 / Rho, a global full-service contract research organization (CRO) with a proven track record of drug development success, has appointed Mamta Hunt, PhD, as Vice President of Global Quality Assurance. A 35+ year industry veteran, Dr. Hunt brings experience from several international pharma and biotech companies. Her previous roles have covered all stages of biomedical product research and development.

In her new role, Dr. Hunt will build further on Rho's long legacy of quality, supporting international expansion following the December 2021 acquisition of Dokumeds, a European CRO purchase added 10 offices and business activities across multiple continents to Rho's portfolio.[1] Dr. Hunt will focus on implementing proactive measures of quality assurance in all countries.

"I am delighted to welcome Mamta to Rho at this exciting juncture in our company's history, as we expand our reach throughout Europe and beyond," said Dr. Laura Helms Reece, CEO, Rho. "Mamta's proven expertise in building high-performing global teams will be invaluable as we drive our business forward in and help customers bring new and improved therapies to patients in these regions."

"My aim in this new role of VP of quality assurance will be to ensure consistent, excellent quality across all of Rho's clinical research efforts," says Dr. Hunt. "I have been especially impressed by the company's exceptional ethical standards and commitment to patient safety. I look forward to building on this foundation as we expand our strong, highly competitive, global organization."

With two undergraduate degrees: Microbiology from Gujarat University, India and a Business Management degree from University of Phoenix, CA, a doctorate in Organization Development and Change from Colorado Technical University, Dr. Hunt also has a Master Certificate, Six Sigma Lean Black Belt, from Villanova University.

