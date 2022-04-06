High Tide Resources Corp.: High Tide Resources Prepares to Drill Labrador West Iron Project

Benchmark Fe 62% Prices Remain Strong and Above US $160/MT

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2022 / High Tide Resources Corp. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (CSE:HTRC) is pleased to announce that it has secured a diamond drill rig for its flagship Labrador West Iron Project with drilling anticipated to commence in mid-April 2022. Drill program details will be released in a subsequent news release.

Steve Roebuck, Interim CEO & Director of High Tide states, "We are very pleased to have secured a rig from a contractor with extensive experience drilling iron ore in the Labrador Trough. Currently, we anticipate drilling approximately 6 to 8 holes and up to 2500 m of HQ diameter core. After listing on the CSE in late February, this quick start for High Tide will help keep our investors engaged and allow the Company to achieve some of its goals in a timely manner."

Labrador West Iron Project

High Tide plans to quickly advance the project through the drilling phase, release a maiden resource and commence a PEA level study all within the first 12 months of going public. Explored and drilled by Rio Tinto Exploration from 2010 to 2012, and by then-private High Tide Resources in 2020, with 22 core holes and ~5,200 metres of drill core logged and assayed, the deposit has already been significantly de-risked and ready for rapid advancement. Located only 20 kilometres northeast of Labrador City, Labrador and adjacent to the Carol Lake Mine, the project is proximal to all the critical infrastructure required to explore, daylight and develop a major new iron deposit in the heart of the southern Labrador Trough which is home to 4 operating iron mines.

About High Tide

High Tide is focused on, and committed to, the development of advanced-stage mineral projects in Canada using industry best practices combined with a strong social license from local communities. High Tide is earning a 100% interest in the Labrador West Iron Project located adjacent to IOC/Rio Tinto's 23 mtpy Carol Lake Mine in Labrador City, Labrador and owns a 100% interest in the Lac Pegma copper-nickel-cobalt deposit located 50 kilometres southeast of Fermont Quebec.

Further details on the Company, including the NI 43-101 technical report on the Labrador West Iron property can be found on the Company's website at www.hightideresources.com.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Steve Roebuck, P.Geo., President and Interim CEO of High Tide Resources, who is a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

