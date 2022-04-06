Greg McAndrews & Associates: Bakhu Holdings Selects Mitchell Kahn for Key Consulting Services

LONG BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2022 / Bakhu Holdings, Corp. (OTC PINK:BKUH) today announced an agreement to retain Mitchell ("Mitch") Kahn, 61, founder and former CEO of Grassroots Cannabis, as a consultant to assist with marketing and financing activities in furtherance of the Company's long-term objectives to grow and optimize the value of the Company.

"The Board selected Mitch out of many fine candidates based on his preliminary input concerning Bakhu's path for managing strategic planning, views on potential partnerships and licensees as well as his track record for cost management," President and CEO Evripides Drakos said in making the announcement.

Bakhu Holdings has the exclusive North American rights to sublicense a panted cell replacement process to grow select cannabinoids in proprietary bioreactors with consistent qualitative and quantitative attributes at what management believes is a significant discount to traditional cultivation and manufacturing processes.

In accepting the appointment, Kahn said, "My first steps will be to utilize my extensive experience in the cannabis sector to focus on a course for license marketing, capital formation and expansion planning."

Kahn is a seasoned executive and entrepreneur, especially in the cannabis sector. Grassroots Cannabis - a large private, vertically integrated cannabis operation in the United States - was purchased by Curaleaf Holdings in 2020. Kahn co-founded Grassroots in 2014 to provide safe and efficacious cannabinoid products to consumers. He led more than 1,100 team members across 12 states and obtained more than 60 regulatory licenses in the emerging cannabis sector.

Prior to Grassroots Cannabis, Kahn co-founded Frontline Real Estate Partners, a Chicago-based real estate investment and advisory company with expertise in the acquisition, development, management, disposition and leasing of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. The company acquired properties valued at more than $125 million and built a successful brokerage and property management business currently managing more than two million square feet of properties.

Earlier, Kahn co-founded Hilco, a leading real estate restructuring, disposition valuation, and appraisal firm. Mitch served as President and CEO, and grew the business to more than 30 employees with annual revenues in excess of $15 million.

Kahn began his career as a transactional attorney focused on real estate and corporate M&A transactions. Before entering his entrepreneurial endeavors, he served as Senior Vice President of Sportmart, growing the company's footprint from 20 to 70 stores.

Mitch is a 1982 graduate of the University of Wisconsin School of Business and received his JD from Northwestern University Law School in 1984. He serves on multiple boards and is actively involved in numerous charitable and community organizations. He currently serves as Chairman of Frontline Real Estate Partners and Fyllo and sits on the Board of Directors at Wesana Heath and Curaleaf.

About Bakhu Holdings, Corp.

Bakhu Holdings, Corp. (OTC PINK:BKUH) holds a license to a patented cell replication technology to produce, manufacture and sell cannabis-related products - sometimes referred in the industry as cannabinoids - exclusively in North and Central America and the Caribbean. The Company's business model to exploit its intellectual property is to sell royalty-based sub-licenses to properly-licensed third parties who will then independently cultivate and manufacture cannabis products. The Company plans to incorporate its cell replication technology in production facilities that are funded, built and operated to produce medical, food additive and recreational cannabis-related products.

