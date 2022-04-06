Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.04.2022
Breaking News am Mittwoch: Ist das der Lotteriegewinn mit Ansage?
WKN: A0X9YW ISIN: GG00B4ZPCJ00 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
06.04.2022 | 15:52
BMO Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Dividend Declaration

BMO Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, April 6

TO: RNS
FROM: BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited
L.E.I.: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397
DATE:6 April 2022

Dividend Declaration

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.3)

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited today announces a monthly property income distribution payment in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2021 of 0.375 pence per share as detailed in the schedule below.

The key dates for this interim dividend are as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date
Record Date
Pay Date		14April2022
15 April 2022
29 April 2022


All enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001
Fax: 01481 745051

© 2022 PR Newswire
