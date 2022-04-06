NMS Consulting, Inc.: AIO Energy Services Signs Strategic Agreement With a Top-Tiered Energy Services Provider

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2022 / AIO Energy Services, LLC, a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business ("SDVOSB"), Service-Disabled Veteran Enterprise ("SDVE"), Veteran-Owned Small Business, and Minority-Owned Business ("AIO") announced today that its energy consulting and brokerage services division signed a strategic brokerage relationship agreement with a top-tiered Energy Services Provider ("ESP"). This brokerage agreement will further enable AIO to efficiently place renewable and conventional energy into the wholesale/retail markets, focusing on traditional commercial and industrial end-users, hospitals, governments, universities, and schools. NMS Consulting, Inc., an energy and infrastructure sector specialist, played an integral role in establishing this strategic relationship.

The company name is an adaptation of the unofficial motto of many Marines, and stands for Adapt, Improvise, Overcome. AIO was founded by its CEO, Derek Stegall, a decorated disabled US Marine Corps Veteran who proudly served his country for 8 years, serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom 1 & 2 and several other global hot spots. Following his distinguished service, Mr. Stegall worked within the industry and energy sectors upon his honorable discharge from the USMC.

"I'm ecstatic that we will be working with one of North America's premier Energy Services Providers ("ESPs") to enable AIO to provide brokerage services and to work with us to establish AIO as the leading premier SDVE and MBE energy services firm," said Derek Stegall, CEO of AIO Energy Services, LLC.

Paul "Jay" Purcell, Managing Director, Partner, and Head of the Global Energy Practice at NMS Consulting, leads the project mandate team for AIO.

Mr. Purcell commented, "I have had the privilege and honor of knowing and working with many of the team members at this ESP for almost three decades. Forming this strategic relationship will benefit both parties and, more importantly, the customers and end-users by providing energy commodity and risk management solutions at highly competitive rates and potentially benefitting from the SDVE and minority ownership status of AIO."

About AIO Energy Services

AIO Energy Services, LLC, is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business ("SDVOSB"), Service-Disabled Veteran Enterprise ("SDVE"), Veteran-Owned Small Business, and Minority-Owned Business ("AIO") energy consulting and brokerage services firm. For more information, please visit www.aioenergyservices.com.

