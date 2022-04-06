Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Breaking News am Mittwoch: Ist das der Lotteriegewinn mit Ansage?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CUC1 ISIN: GB00BL6C2002 Ticker-Symbol: 0FD 
Stuttgart
06.04.22
08:00 Uhr
2,220 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WICKES GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WICKES GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
06.04.2022 | 16:22
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WICKES GROUP PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ WICKES GROUP PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX) WICKES GROUP PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 06-Apr-2022 / 14:51 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Wickes Group PLC

(the 'Company')

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

(together 'PDMRs') and Persons Closely Associated (together 'PCAs')

The Company was notified on 6 April 2022 that Rachel Wood, a PCA of David Wood, a PDMR of the Company, acquired 10,467 ordinary shares of 10 pence each ('Shares') in the Company on 5 April 2022 at a price of 190 pence per share.

The Notification of Dealing Form can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information please contact:

Marianne Millard

Assistant Company Secretary

Tel: (44) 7552 211056

Notification of dealing form 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name                   Rachel Wood 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/Status              Person Closely Associated with David Wood, CEO 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment      Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                   Wickes Group plc 
b)      LEI                    213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
                            Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, 
a) 
       type of instrument Identification code 
                            ISIN:GB00BL6C2002 
 b)      Nature of the transaction         Purchase 
                            Price(s)                Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume (s) 
                            GBP1.90                 10,467 
       Aggregated information 
                            Aggregate Price      Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total 
 
d) 
       -Aggregated volume 
                            GBP1.90           10,467      GBP19,887.30 
       -Price 
e)      Date of the transaction          5 April 2022 at 9.23am (GMT) 
f)      Place of the transaction         XLON

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BL6C2002 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     WIX 
LEI Code:   213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 
Sequence No.: 0 
EQS News ID:  1322129 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1322129&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 06, 2022 09:51 ET (13:51 GMT)

WICKES GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.