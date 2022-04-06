DJ WICKES GROUP PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Wickes Group PLC

(the 'Company')

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

(together 'PDMRs') and Persons Closely Associated (together 'PCAs')

The Company was notified on 6 April 2022 that Rachel Wood, a PCA of David Wood, a PDMR of the Company, acquired 10,467 ordinary shares of 10 pence each ('Shares') in the Company on 5 April 2022 at a price of 190 pence per share.

For further information please contact:

Marianne Millard

Assistant Company Secretary

Tel: (44) 7552 211056

Notification of dealing form

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Rachel Wood 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Person Closely Associated with David Wood, CEO b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Wickes Group plc b) LEI 213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each Description of the financial instrument, a) type of instrument Identification code ISIN:GB00BL6C2002 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume (s) GBP1.90 10,467 Aggregated information Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total d) -Aggregated volume GBP1.90 10,467 GBP19,887.30 -Price e) Date of the transaction 5 April 2022 at 9.23am (GMT) f) Place of the transaction XLON

ISIN: GB00BL6C2002 Category Code: DSH TIDM: WIX LEI Code: 213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133

