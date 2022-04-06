CB Scientific, Inc. Announces Uplist to the OTCQB Venture Market

Shareholders to benefit from greater transparency and improved liquidity

ESCONDIDO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2022 / CB Scientific. Inc. (OTCQB:CBSC) ("CBSC" or the "Company"), a designer, manufacturer, and distributor of non-invasive ambulatory cardiac monitoring products and services, today announces its successful uplisting from the OTC Pink Sheets to the OTCQB® Venture Market (the "OTCQB"). The Company will commence trading on the OTCQB with the market open on April 6, 2022, under the symbol "CBSC."

"Trading on OTCQB is an important achievement for our Company, providing increased transparency and improved liquidity to both existing and prospective shareholders," said Charles Martin, Chief Executive Officer of CB Scientific, Inc. "In combination with plans underway for ongoing corporate growth through the balance of the year, we believe listing on the OTCQB will allow our story to reach a wider investor audience, a key objective for the Company in 2022."

OTCQB is operated by OTC Markets Group, Inc. and is designed for early-stage and developing companies in the United States and abroad. To be eligible for OTCQB quotes, companies must be current in their disclosure filings, have audited financial statements, and undergo an annual validation and management certification process. Companies must also meet minimum bid testing and other financial terms. OTCQB is recognized as an established public market by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and provides current public information to investors in need of securities analysis, valuation, and trading.

"Realizing this significant accomplishment represents another major milestone in the Company's pursuit of planned business objectives," said Paul Danner, Chairman of CB Scientific, Inc. "We are now positioned to move forward with our plans to implement a corporate name change which more accurately describes our business direction and future growth potential, and relocation of our corporate domicile to Nevada which provides superior tax laws and corporate regulations."

As additional new developments occur, CB Scientific, Inc. plans to make timely announcements through press releases and regulatory filings to keep its shareholders, industry participants, and the public markets informed.

About CB Scientific, Inc.

CB Scientific, Inc., through its domestic and international subsidiaries, provides innovative products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. Our FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms provide improved compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms, as well as more accurate information for physicians.

This information disclosure may contain forward-looking statements covered within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, plans and timing for the introduction or enhancement of our services and products, statements about future market conditions, supply and demand conditions, and other expectations, intentions, and plans contained in this press release that are not historical fact and involve risks and uncertainties. Our expectations regarding future revenues depend upon our ability to develop and supply products and services that we may not produce today and that meet defined specifications. When used in this press release, the words "plan," "expect," "believe," and similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current expectations. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in technology and changes in pervasive markets. This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions.

