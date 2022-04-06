Sugarlands Distilling Company: Sugarlands Celebrates Braves World Series Title with Commemorative Can

Limited Edition Iced Tea Lemonade RTD Cocktail Available This Spring

GATLINBURG, TN / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2022 / For the first time since 1996, the Atlanta Braves will open the Major League Baseball season as World Series Champions. Sugarlands Distilling Co., a Proud Partner of the Braves, will celebrate the achievement by releasing a limited-edition World Champions ready-to-drink (RTD) moonshine cocktail can.

Made from a blend of refreshing iced tea, lemonade and Sugarlands' signature moonshine, the limited-edition Braves World Champions cans will be available at Truist Park, including Sugarlands Distilling at Chipper's Corner (located between sections 40 and 41), as well as retailers throughout metro Atlanta, the state of Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi, South Carolina and North Carolina.

In 2020, Sugarlands and the Atlanta Braves announced a strategic partnership that included rebranding Chipper's Corner, a lounge for fans to enjoy a cocktail and refreshments down the third base line, with the Sugarlands Distilling name and a significant Sugarlands presence throughout Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta.

"We're so proud to honor the Braves reaching the pinnacle of their sport with this limited-edition commemorative can," said Ned Vickers, president and founder of Sugarlands Distilling Company. "It was tremendous being a part of the Braves championship season and we look forward to deepening our relationship with the organization for years to come."

"This Sugarlands limited-edition World Series can will be a great addition for our fans," said Jim Allen, Braves Senior Vice President Corporate and Premium Partnerships. "Our partnership with Sugarlands has been full of integration of their product and our team and we can't wait to share their latest idea with our fans."

Sugarlands also boasts a partnership with Braves Hall of Famer, Chipper Jones, whose name adorns the brand's Sweet Tea Moonshine. In addition, Sugarlands recently launched High Rock Vodka in collaboration with brand co-owners Dale Earnhardt Jr. and wife Amy Earnhardt. The Braves, Jones and Earnhardts join with Grammy-nominated country superstar Cole Swindell, platinum-selling recording artist O.A.R., New Orleans Saints, Major League Bow Hunting, Rahal Lanigan Letterman Racing and multiple Speedway Motorsports properties, who all have strategic partnerships with Sugarlands.

"The first year of our partnership with the Braves was a huge success and we are honored to be a part of the ride to a well-deserved championship for the city of Atlanta," said Sugarlands Chief Revenue Officer Patrick Sullivan. "Launching this limited-edition RTD is a natural way to elevate our partnership and provides another opportunity to connect with Braves fans throughout the region."

Founded in 2014, Sugarlands Distilling Company produces a full line of craft moonshines and sippin' creams with flavors like Dynamite Cinnamon, American Peach, Dark Chocolate Coffee and Butter Pecan. Sugarlands also produces Roaming Man Tennessee Straight Rye Whiskey, which won Best Whiskey in the 2019 American Craft Spirits Association Awards.

About Sugarlands Distilling Co.

Sugarlands Distilling Company is a craft distillery located in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Producers of award-winning moonshine, rum, cream liqueurs and rye whiskey, Sugarland spirits are distributed in 40 states and made available for home delivery via Reserve Bar. Sugarlands hand-crafted cocktails can be sipped in restaurants, bars, and festivals across the country, as well as on the Back Porch located at the downtown Gatlinburg, Tennessee distillery.



The Sugarlands distillery welcomes more than one million guests each year and is rated as TripAdvisor's number 1 thing to do in Gatlinburg as well as the world's top-rated distillery experience. A proud supporter of the community, Sugarlands Distilling Company has donated over $675,000 to nonprofits across the country through their giveback program, MoonShare.



For more information, please visit www.sugarlands.com and follow Sugarlands on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook @SugarlandsShine.

