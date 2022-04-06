SBM Offshore N.V.: Annual General Meeting 2022 Resolutions and Company Update

April 6, 2022

Today the Company held its Annual General Meeting. This release contains the results of that meeting as well as a Company update related to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Company update related to geopolitical events

Considering the conflict between Russia and Ukraine which started in February 2022, the Company confirms it does not have any significant business activity in Ukraine nor Russia. However, over time, the conflict could have direct and indirect economic and financial consequences.

The company is closely monitoring its exposure, including the uncertainties and risks associated with the crisis, but at this point it is too early to assess any impacts.

2022 Annual General Meeting Resolutions

SBM Offshore is pleased to announce that all resolutions were adopted as proposed during the Annual General Meeting of April 6, 2022. The adopted resolutions include the appointment of Øivind Tangen as member of the Management Board and Hilary Mercer as member of the Supervisory Board as well as the re-appointment of Roeland Baan and Bernard Bajolet as members of the Supervisory Board.

Shareholders also voted in favor of the proposed all cash dividend of US$1 per ordinary share. Dividends will be paid in Euros using an exchange rate of 1.0944, which will result in a payout of €0.9137 per ordinary share. The cash dividend is payable on May 4, 2022 to all shareholders of record as at April 11, 2022 through the bank or broker administering the shares.

ABN AMRO is responsible for executing the dividend payment on behalf of SBM Offshore and offers the Company's shareholders the option to participate in a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP). By participating in this program, shareholders can reinvest their net dividend into shares of the Company. Further information regarding the DRIP will be made available by ABN AMRO to all financial intermediaries.

CorporateProfile

SBM Offshore designs, builds, installs and operates offshore floating facilities for the offshore energy industry. As a leading technology provider, we put our marine expertise at the service of a responsible energy transition by reducing emissions from fossil fuel production, while developing cleaner solutions for renewable energy sources.

More than 5,000 SBMers worldwide are committed to sharing their experience to deliver safe, sustainable and affordable energy from the oceans for generations to come.

For further information, please visit our website at www.sbmoffshore.com .

The Management Board

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, April 6, 2022

Financial Calendar Date Year First Quarter 2022 Trading Update May 12 2022 Half Year 2022 Earnings August 4 2022 Third Quarter 2022 Trading Update November 10 2022 Full Year 2022 Earnings February 23 2023 Annual General Meeting April 13 2023







