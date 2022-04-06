Santa Monica, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2022) - Forme®, a human performance company, designs FDA registered wearables to bring positive health changes of consumers. Forme was a Fast Company 2021 Innovation in Design honoree. Forme has created the first-ever performance wearables for pain and stiffness. The wearable technology instantly corrects alignment, opens chest, and reduces neck and back spasm and pain.





Forme®



Speaking about the product, the Founder of the company, Dr. Stephen Liu, an orthopedic surgeon, said, "What started as a mission to help my mother battle late-stage cancer, evolved into Forme. Through posture transformation, adding height, and better breathing, Forme wearables improve the daily performance and long-term health of everyone."

Forme's patented performance wearables are vastly worn by pro athletes and golfers. They provide optimal biofeedback positioning for spine alignment, improve airflow, and reduce muscle spasm and back pain after workouts and sport activities.

Dr. H Bae, professor of orthopedic surgery at Cedar Sinai spine institute and a FORME board member, said, "We have noticed many athletes do not necessarily have the access or the resources for better spine recovery from injury or injury-prevention tools. With Forme, we have helped many stay injury-free by improving their body-alignment foundation to better attain their goals. Their success on and off the court/field is mutually beneficial, as well. Forme helps with both as it constantly works to improve posture, alignment, recovery and other key health benefits."

He further added, "The U.S. spends more than $100 billion annually on managing neck and back pain, and we know health care costs will keep increasing given the reliance on digital technology. This is where Forme comes in for daily injury prevention to help correct habitual systemic spine problems-as a sustainable solution to cure neck and back issues."





Forme® Athletic Wear



FORME has been in the DTC business for less than 3 years and it has grown 100%+ in each of the past 2 years. It continues to place great value in product design and efficacy in its mission to elevate human performance.

About Forme

Forme is a human performance company that designs and manufactures FDA registered, patented wearables for pain and stiffness. It instantly transforms your whole body alignment, improves breathing by opening your chest, and reduces neck and back muscle tension, through simple wear. The science-driven performance wearables work passively to engage muscle memory to provide a natural and sustainable solution for back and neck pain (www.forme.science).

