Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Breaking News am Mittwoch: Ist das der Lotteriegewinn mit Ansage?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P6MY ISIN: CA69526L4001 Ticker-Symbol: 2NKM 
Tradegate
06.04.22
11:06 Uhr
0,269 Euro
-0,031
-10,33 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PACTON GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PACTON GOLD INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2850,30220:54
0,2880,30220:32
ACCESSWIRE
06.04.2022 | 19:56
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pacton Gold Closes Final Tranche of Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2022 / Pacton Gold Inc. (TSXV:PAC), (OTC:PACXF), (FSE:2NKN) (the "Company" or "Pacton") is pleased to announce that further to its news releases of March 11, 2022 and April 4, 2022, it has closed the final tranche of its private placement. The Company issued 250,000 flow-through common shares (each a "FT Share") at $0.36 per FT Share for total proceeds of $90,000 and 4,580,000 non flow-through common shares (each a "NFT Share") at $0.30 per NFT Share for total gross proceeds of $1,374,000.

The gross proceeds from the issuance of the FT Shares will be used for Canadian Exploration Expenses and will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures", as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act (Canada). The proceeds for the issuance of the NFT Shares will be used for general working capital.

The Company paid $5,400 in cash and issued 33,000 share purchase warrants to a finder for its efforts in finding certain placees. Each finder's warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.40 per share for a period of two years from date of issue.

All securities issued under the private placement will be subject to statutory hold periods expiring on August 7, 2022.

About Pacton Gold

Pacton Gold is a Canadian exploration company with key strategic partners focused on the exploration and development of high-grade gold properties located in the Red Lake gold rush in Ontario, Canada. The Company also owns a strategic portfolio of prospective projects in the district-scale Pilbara gold rush in Western Australia.

On Behalf of the Board of Pacton Gold Inc.

Nav Dhaliwal
Interim President and CEO

For more information, please contact 1-(855)-584-0258 or info@pactongold.com.

This news release may contain or refer to forward-looking information based on current expectations, including, but not limited to the Company achieving success in exploring its properties and the impact on the Company of these events, including the effect on its share price. Forward-looking information is subject to significant risks and uncertainties, as actual results may differ materially from forecasted results. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date hereof and we assume no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances. References to other issuers with nearby projects is for information purposes only and there are no assurances the Company will achieve similar results.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange, the Toronto Stock Exchange nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Pacton Gold



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/696394/Pacton-Gold-Closes-Final-Tranche-of-Financing

PACTON GOLD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.