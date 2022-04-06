Linkfire Publishes its First Annual Report as a Listed Company

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2022 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI):

Linkfire has today published its Annual report for 2021. The report is available in English on Linkfire's investor relations website at https://investors.linkfire.com/ and is also attached to this release. The report includes the audited annual financial statements for 2021 and the Remuneration report.

The notice for Linkfire's Annual General Meeting, arranged on April 27, 2022, is published through a separate press release and Linkfire's published financial reporting calendar is also included below. The financial calendar is regularly updated at https://investors.linkfire.com/.

Linkfire's financial reporting calendar

MAY 25, 2022 Interim financial report Q1, 2022

AUG 25, 2022 Interim financial report Q2, 2022

NOV 24, 2022 Interim financial report Q3, 2022

FEB 23, 2023 Interim financial report Q4, 2022

For further information, please contact:

Tobias Demuth, CFO

Telephone: +45 26 88 99 53

E-mail: investors@linkfire.com

Laura Lindholm, Head of IR and Corporate Communications

Telephone: +46 70 511 26 22

E-mail: investors@linkfire.com

Certified Adviser

Aktieinvest FK AB

Telephone: +46 739 49 62 50

E-mail: rutger.ahlerup@aktieinvest.se

