Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2022) - Zedcor Inc. (TSXV: ZDC) (the "Company" or "Zedcor") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced brokered private placement of 700,000 units ("Units") of the Company at a price of $0.50 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $350,000 (the "Private Placement").

Each Unit consisted of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole Common Share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.70 for two years from the closing date of the Private Placement.

The Private Placement was led by Paradigm Capital Inc. (the "Lead Agent") and Canaccord Genuity Corp. (together with the Lead Agent, the "Agents"). In consideration for the services performed by the Agents pursuant to the terms of an agency agreement dated March 24, 2022 among the Company and the Agents, the Company paid the Agents a cash commission of $28,000.00, which represents 8.0% of the gross proceeds raised under the Private Placement. The Units were offered and sold by private placement in Canada to "accredited investors" within the meaning of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions. The underlying Common Shares and Warrants will be subject to applicable hold periods imposed under applicable securities legislation, including a hold period of 4 months and 1 day from the date of issuance.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement primarily to support growth initiatives, reduce indebtedness under its credit facility which was incurred to expand its fleet of MobileyeZ security towers, and for general working capital purposes.

About Zedcor Inc.

Zedcor Inc. is a Canadian public corporation and parent company to Zedcor Security Solutions Corp. Driven by its guiding principles of being pioneers and innovators, Zedcor is engaged in providing technology based security & surveillance services in Western and Central Canada. The Company is disrupting the security industry with its three main service offerings to customers across all market segments: 1) rental, service and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; 2) live monitoring of fixed site locations; and 3) security personnel. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZDC".

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements or information can be identified by terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "budget", "should", "project", "may be", or similar words suggesting future outcomes or expectations. In particular, forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release, include, but are not limited to the use of the net proceeds of the Private Placement. Although the Company believes that the expectations implied in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements or information because the Company can give no assurance that such statements or information will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements or information are based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of assumptions about the future and uncertainties, including general market and economic conditions, current forecasts and utilization. Although management of the Company believes these expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements or information to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will be proved to be correct, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. For this purpose, any statements or information contained herein that are not statements or information of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements or information and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new contrary information, future events or any other reason, unless the Company is required by any applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

