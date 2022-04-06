Rackspace Technology, Inc.: Rackspace and Akamai Partner to Bring Enterprise Level Application Security to Small and Mid-Sized Businesses

SAN ANTONIO, April 06, 2022(NASDAQ: AKAM), the world's most trusted solution to power and protect digital experiences, to offer global businesses consultative services to help secure their applications and APIs.



Through the partnership, Rackspace and Akamai will help commercial customers secure their cloud workloads using Akamai's Web Application and API Protector, which offers one-stop, zero-compromise security for websites, applications and APIs. It also provides a holistic set of powerful protections built for today's modern applications and APIs with intelligent automation and simplicity. Additional benefits include automatic API discovery and security, adaptive and more accurate detections, built-in bot mitigation and cloud topology/architecture.

"We are focused on bringing best-in-class cloud security solutions to our customers and are excited about expanding our relationship with Akamai to provide expert guidance and Fanatical Support to unlock Akamai application protection for businesses that would previously be unable to afford such advanced capabilities," said Gary Alterson, Vice President of Security Services at Rackspace Technology. "As organizations transform their networks and modernize their applications, securing websites, applications and APIs are increasingly mission-critical capabilities for organizations of all sizes."

Applications and APIs represent a substantial attack threat for companies of all sizes. Gartner[1] reported, "By 2022, API abuses will move from an infrequent to the most-frequent attack vector, resulting in data breaches for enterprise web applications." A recent reportfrom Akamai notes researchers saw three times the number of such attacks in 2021 during the same time frame in 2020.

Rackspace Technology is offering Akamai's Web Application and API Protection combined with its Rackspace Elastic Engineering for Security managed offer, which is available to customers globally and provides businesses with access to on-demand security experts to customize, optimize and manage their security postures. The new offering is geared to commercial businesses who may otherwise have difficulties accessing the expert security resources they need to onboard the advanced technologies Akamai offers. Rackspace Technology is an Akamai Partner and has deep knowledge and experience in cloud security and compliance, holding more than sixty Akamai certifications.

"Organizations are increasingly adopting cloud architectures that make them vulnerable to cyber-attacks," said PJ Joseph, Executive Vice President Sales and Services, Akamai. "These vulnerabilities include an increase in DDoS attacks and growing use and subsequent abuse of APIs. We are pleased to partner with Rackspace to create new bundles of Akamai's market-leading security services to address the application security needs of both enterprises and small to medium businesses."

Join Gary Alterson, Vice President of Security Solutions for Rackspace Technology and Tony Lauro, Director of Security Strategy for Akamai on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. ET for a live webinar: Reduce Your Cyber Vulnerability by Rethinking Risk.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technologyis a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build, and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.



[1] Gartner, API Security: What You Need to Do to Protect Your APIs, Mark O'Neill, Dionisio Zumerle, Jeremy D'Hoinne, Refreshed 1 March 2021, Published 28 August 2019.GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Media Contact

Natalie Silva

Rackspace Technology Corporate Communications

publicrelations@rackspace.com