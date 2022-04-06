Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Breaking News am Mittwoch: Ist das der Lotteriegewinn mit Ansage?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 892493 ISIN: US9814191048 Ticker-Symbol: WOA 
Frankfurt
06.04.22
08:01 Uhr
178,00 Euro
+1,00
+0,56 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
WORLD ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORLD ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
170,00174,0022:27
ACCESSWIRE
06.04.2022 | 22:08
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

World Acceptance Corporation : World Finance Executive Lindsay Caulder Named One of HRO Today's CHRO of the Year Award Finalists

GREENVILLE, SC / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2022 / Lindsay Caulder, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at World Finance, was selected as a finalist for HRO Today's 2022 CHRO of the Year Award. The award recognizes chief human resource officers who are leaders in their industry with an ability to adapt and transform in their competitive business landscape.

"Lindsay is such an integral part of our leadership team at World Finance. She brings passion and vision to our team and has been instrumental in helping World foster an energetic and supportive culture across the entire company," said Chad Prashad, president and CEO of World Acceptance Corporation, parent company of World Finance. "We are thrilled to see Lindsay recognized for her hard work and so proud of her for this achievement."

Caulder joined World Finance in 2016 and has worked to build a strong company culture that fosters upward mobility, offers competitive benefit packages, and encourages a supportive and fun environment for the company's team members. Most recently, Caulder and her team led an integrated effort to overhaul the company's mission and values, aligning them with the way that World has transformed through the years. World Finance sets itself apart as the financial partner with heart committed to the communities it serves and its more than 3,200 team members across the country.

World's emphasis on workplace culture, driven by Lindsay's efforts, has earned the company back-to-back national Top Workplaces recognitions in 2021 and 2022 and multiple?regional?Top Workplaces awards in states and cities across the country, including New Mexico, North Carolina,?Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and?Texas.??

Caulder is one of only 33 national finalists for the CHRO of the Year Award. The winner will be announced at the?2022 HRO Today Forum North America?May 2-4 in Philadelphia.

For more information about World Finance, visit www.loansbyworld.com.

About World Acceptance Corporation??

Since 1962, World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) has helped millions of people unlock their?"financial?good."?World?aids customers in overall financial wellness, celebrating the hundreds of thousands of customers able to achieve mainstream credit each year. Headquartered in Greenville, SC, World reaches over one million customers annually - turning their financial possibility into reality through services like personal loans and tax preparation. With over 1,200 branches in 16 states, World is proudly rooted in the communities it serves.?World?sets itself apart as the financial partner with?heart, offering an ever-expanding menu of customer-focused services and a commitment to teamwork, community, and care.?

MEDIA CONTACT:
Jessica Gallen
jgallen@laughlin.com
708-743-7505

SOURCE: World Acceptance Corporation (World Finance)



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/696420/World-Finance-Executive-Lindsay-Caulder-Named-One-of-HRO-Todays-CHRO-of-the-Year-Award-Finalists

WORLD ACCEPTANCE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.