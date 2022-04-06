- (PLX AI) - Aareal Bank: Conclusion of an Investment Agreement and waiver of one-year blocking period for a renewed takeover offer by Atlantic BidCo GmbH.
- • Aareal Bank says Atlantic BidCo GmbH is prepared to submit a renewed takeover offer for a cash offer price of €33 per share
- • This price is set to include the dividend of €1.60 per share announced by Aareal Bank
- • The minimum acceptance level will be 60%
- • Atlantic BidCo has received irrevocable tender commitments from shareholders covering approximately 37% of all shares in Aareal Bank
- • Board decided to postpone the Annual General Meeting planned for 18 May
