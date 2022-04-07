Alter Pharma, a Belgian pharmaceutical group focused on the distribution of medicines and the development and manufacturing of generic drugs commercialized in Europe, the US (through its wholly owned subsidiary Milla Pharmaceuticals Inc.) and the rest of the world, has invested in EcoPharmaSupply (EPS).

EPS is a Belgian pharmaceutical services and products company, distributor and partner of choice for several pharmaceutical brands on the Benelux market including prescription drugs, medical devices, OTC pharmaceuticals and consumer health products. The investment will allow Alter Pharma to enhance its services and product offering further leveraging its regulatory compliance and market know-how while leaning on its extensive procurement and logistics network.

"Our strength lies in our agility to respond to market needs in a very short time frame and this is of crucial importance in the pharmacy service and distribution markets," commented EPS Managing Director Grégory Tjoens. "We strongly believe that by combining the services and the products of both companies, we will be a key partner to hospital and retail pharmacies in the Benelux and beyond."

"The acquisition of EPS ties perfectly with our mission of making affordable medicines available to all," continued Filip Van de Vliet, CEO of the Alter Pharma Group, "as it provides us instant access to a strategic platform allowing us to be, even more than today, the one-stop-shop partner for the Benelux retail and hospital pharmacist. This adds on to our already robust pharmacy house and it further expands our toolkit for supporting pharmacists in their quest to help patients with a continued access to high-quality affordable medicines."

The Alter PharmaGroup turns its mission into reality not only in Europe, but also in the US market (through Milla Pharmaceuticals Inc.), where it recently launched several of its own developed injectable products including those listed on the US drug shortage list hence providing relief to patients in need.

