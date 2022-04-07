Sudbury, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2022) - Transition Metals Corp (TSXV: XTM) ("Transition", "the Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Annual and Special General Meeting of Shareholders held on February 24, 2022 (the "Meeting").
Results of Annual and Special General Meeting
A total of 15,888,519 common shares were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, representing 27.82% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. All directors nominated as listed in the Management Information Circular dated January 19, 2022 (the "Circular"), were re-elected, as shown in the following table below:
|Nominee
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|Thomas Atkins
|14,349,342
|95.61%
|658,999
|4.39%
|Jon Baird
|14,843,092
|98.90%
|165,249
|1.01%
|Jason Marks
|14,422,275
|96.10%
|586,066
|3.91%
|Scott McLean
|14,948,342
|99.60%
|59,999
|0.40%
|Brian Montgomery
|14,942,092
|99.56%
|66,249
|0.44%
|William Pearson
|14,843,092
|98.90%
|165,249
|1.10%
At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company also approved:
- The re-appointment of McGovern Hurley LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration;
- the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan as described in the Circular;
|Matters Voted Upon
|Voted For
|Withheld or Against
|Appointment of the Auditors
|15,888,519
|100.00%
|0
|0.00%
|Remuneration of the Auditors
|15,008,341
|100.00%
|0
|0.00%
|Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan
|14,186,012
|94.52%
|822,329
|5.48%
Transition Metals Corp
Transition Metals Corp (TSXV: XTM) is a Canadian-based, multi-commodity project generator that specializes in converting new exploration ideas into discoveries. The award-winning team of geoscientists has extensive exploration experience which actively develops and tests new ideas for discovering mineralization in places where others have not searched, often allowing the company to acquire properties inexpensively. Joint venture partners earn an interest in the projects by funding a portion of higher-risk drilling and exploration, allowing Transition to conserve capital and minimize shareholder's equity dilution.
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Information
Except for statements of historical fact contained herein, the information in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities law. Such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "plans", "proposes", "estimates", "intends", "expects", "believes", "may", "will" and include without limitation, statements regarding estimated capital and operating costs, expected production timeline, benefits of updated development plans, foreign exchange assumptions and regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate; actual results and future events could differ materially from such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, metal prices, competition, risks inherent in the mining industry, and regulatory risks. Most of these factors are outside the control of the Company. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities statutes or regulation, the Company expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Further information is available at www.transitionmetalscorp.com or by contacting:
Scott McLean
President and CEO
Transition Metals Corp.
Tel: (705) 669-1777
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/119593