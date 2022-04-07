- (PLX AI) - Pexip Q1 2022 Annual Recurring Revenue at USD 106 million.
- • Targets profitability from Q4 2022
- • In Q1 2022, Pexip's ARR was reduced by USD 0.8 million, impacted by common seasonality that slowed new sales and by changes in a pricing model with a strategic partner
- • Also targets positive EBITDA for the whole year of 2023
- • Says we see strong customer interest in the business areas we are targeting, and a substantial growth opportunity in a USD 5 billion market in 2024 that will support a significant increase in ARR in the next three years and beyond
- • Says we are disappointed with our performance in Q1 and we see that our current growth rate is below where it needs to be to reach our existing USD 300 million target by the end of 2024
- • Says confident that we will return to ARR growth in Q2 2022 and beyond, but we realize we have less visibility on the timing for USD 300 million compared to when the target was set
