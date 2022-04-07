Capita plc - Two-year extension to IT service contract of £50.6m

7 April 2022

Capita announces two-year, £50.6m extension to IT service contract

Capita plc ('Capita') today announces it has secured a two-year contract extension with Northern Ireland's Education Authority (EA) to continue to deliver the managed IT service for all of Northern Ireland's 1,100 schools.

The contract extension, which is worth £50.6m and runs until 31 March 2024, will see Capita continue to provide IT infrastructure and services.

These include delivering local area networks, cloud services, service desk support, networked desktop and portable devices, digital learning services for pupils and teachers, digital school administration and management services and professional development resources for teachers.

Capita will also undertake a programme of innovation over the course of the contract extension working with the EA and our partners to ensure the service continues to meet the digital needs of all stakeholders. This will involve the business developing and implementing a new mobile-friendly version of the MySchool platform for students and staff and also a number of projects aimed at harnessing the power of data across the service using Microsoft Power BI.

The contract extension builds on Capita's successful 10-year relationship with the EA and follows on from the role the business played in enabling Northern Ireland's schools to adapt to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and manage the shift to online learning.

Jon Lewis, Capita's chief executive officer, said: "The extension of our contract with Northern Ireland's Education Authority reflects the strength of our decade-long relationship with the organisation, along with our significant digital and technology capabilities which have helped improve teaching and learning for Northern Ireland's pupils and teachers.

"Our teams will continue to transform the service, by bringing new innovative platforms and digital infrastructure into use. This contract reflects our ability to delight our clients while helping them harness the power of technology to create better outcomes, ensuring both a fair price for our clients and an appropriate return for Capita."

The total IFRS 15 transaction price (order book) is £50.6m.

