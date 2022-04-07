Ikea's holding company, INGKA Holding, will invest €340 million ($371 million) to acquire nine PV systems from Enerparc. In the future, Ikea said it will work with Svea Solar to sell residential PV systems.From pv magazine Germany INGKA Holding, the holding company of Swedish furniture giant Ikea, said this week that it plans to invest €340 million to acquire seven solar parks under development by Enerparc in Germany and Spain. The projects should be ready for construction by the end of this year. They will be connected to the grid in 2023, Ikea said, adding that the combined capacity will be ...

