OPG Power Ventures (OPG): Management succession and update

The current elevated Indonesian coal price has left Indian thermal power company OPG Power Ventures (OPG) valued at an 83% discount to net asset value (NAV) at end September 2021. Closing this discrepancy should be driven by a) actions being taken to mitigate this cost pressure and b) further details of the potential from the developing sustainability strategy.

Current concerns over the impact of higher coal prices are weighing on the share price. A market capitalisation of GBP28m versus a NAV of GBP167m at the half year to 30 September 2021 represents a significant discrepancy, although it may need greater clarity on the pathway through the current coal price pressures for this disparity to narrow. Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

