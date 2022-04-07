DGAP-Ad-hoc: Cardea Europe AG / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe
Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014
Cardea Group gibt umfassende Garantie für sämtliche Zahlungsverpflichtungen aus der 7,25-%-Unternehmensanleihe der Cardea Europe AG
Informationen und Erläuterungen des Emittenten zu dieser Mitteilung:
Jordan Waring, CEO und Gründer von Cardea: 'Wir stehen künftig mit unserer Substanz und Finanzkraft vollständig für die Anleihe unserer Tochtergesellschaft ein. Damit verbessern wir das Risikoprofil des Bonds erheblich und die Anleihegläubiger profitieren in Form einer tragfähigen Garantie vom Wachstum unseres Unternehmens und den jüngsten Erfolgen.'
Über Cardea
Cardea Europe AG
Pressekontakt
Disclaimer
Safe Harbor Statement
No action has been taken that would permit an offering of the securities or possession or distribution of this announcement in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.
If any statements in this document contain forward-looking statements, such statements do not represent facts and are characterized by the words 'will', 'expect', 'believe', 'estimate', 'intend', 'aim', 'assume' or similar expressions. Such statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of DESIAG and/or CARDEA EUROPE AG and the persons acting together with DESIAG and/or CARDEA EUROPE AG. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts which DESIAG and/or CARDEA EUROPE AG and the persons acting together with DESIAG and / or CARDEA EUROPE AG have made to the best of their knowledge, but which do not claim to be correct in the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and usually cannot be influenced by DESIAG and / or CARDEA EUROPE AG or the persons acting together with DESIAG and / or CARDEA EUROPE AG. It should be kept in mind that the actual events or consequences may differ materially from those contained in or expressed by such forward-looking statements.
The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy or completeness. The information in this announcement is subject to change.
07.04.2022 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Cardea Europe AG
|Lurgiallee 14
|60439 Frankfurt am Main
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|069 - 870 08 79 296
|E-Mail:
|investor-relations@cardea-europe.de
|Internet:
|www.cardea-europe.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A3H2ZP5
|WKN:
|A3H2ZP
|Börsen:
|Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1322507
|Notierung vorgesehen. / Designated to be listed.
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1322507 07.04.2022 CET/CEST