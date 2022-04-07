Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2022) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (FSE: DTC) (OTC Pink: DTCFF) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a Canadian biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the development of novel vaccines and drug delivery technologies, is pleased to announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted patent number US 11,291,717 ('717) covering its breakthrough vaccine platform technology for the treatment/prevention of a wide range of cancers and infectious diseases, including SARS-CoV-2. This platform utilizes components of Defence's proprietary Accum technology attached to various tumor, viral, or bacterial antigens to enhance both humoral and cellular immunity, providing remarkable protection in challenge studies. The '717 patent provides broad protection for Defence's extremely versatile vaccine platform that can be incorporated into virtually any cell-based or protein subunit vaccine to enhance immunogenicity.

Defence's '717 patent was allowed by the USPTO within an expedient three months without any substantive amendments, which is a strong testament to the novelty and inventiveness of the pioneering technology, as well as to the robust data supporting the utility and versatility of the vaccine platform. Included in the '717 patent are claims directed to immunogenic compositions of matter comprising Defence's first and subsequent generation Accum technologies, as well as methods directed to their production and use in vaccination and/or immunotherapy.

"This US patent is not only another important milestone in protecting the commercial potential of Accum, but along with new patent families currently in the pipeline, demonstrates Defence's strong overall commitment to protecting the innovation and commercial potential of the entire product portfolio as well as to becoming a leader in vaccine development," said Sebastien Plouffe, Chief Executive Officer of Defence Therapeutics Inc.

About Defence:

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded biotechnology company working on engineering the next generation vaccines and ADC products using its proprietary platform. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the AccumTM technology, which enables precision delivery of vaccine antigens or ADCs in their intact form to target cells. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against catastrophic illness such as cancer and infectious diseases.

