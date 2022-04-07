Aerial Recovery UK: British Philanthropist joins Aerial Recovery United Kingdom and calls for UK support to aid the ongoing rescue and safeguarding of Ukrainian Orphans

LVIV, Ukraine, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned humanitarian Professor Stefan Allesch-Taylor CBE has been appointed to head Aerial Recovery United Kingdom, the newly established UK arm of the US non-profit Aerial Global Community.

Aerial Recovery UK has been created to facilitate and simplify the process by which UK based individuals and organisations can aid the Aerial Recovery orphan rescue and support missions.

Allesch-Taylor has been operating in Ukraine as a member of the leadership team of Aerial Recovery, working to coordinate the evacuation of orphanages in Ukraine, for several weeks.

The ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine has trapped thousands of vulnerable orphaned children, either behind, or in the path of Russian military advances and shelling, often in blockaded areas, in desperate situations with no access to food, medicine, water, or sanitation.

UNICEF estimates that over 100,000 children live in orphanages or institutional homes in Ukraine.Russia's war in Ukraine has forced a million children to flee, but many children in institutional care remain trapped according to Save the Children. "These children are some of the most vulnerable in Ukraine and face a heightened risk of trafficking, abuse, and other forms of exploitation" said Irina Saghoyan, Eastern European Director of Save The Children in a statement last week.

Since his appointment, Allesch-Taylor has supplied medical equipment, transport vehicles, drivers, administrative personnel, communications, and strategic counsel to support Aerial Recovery's forward rescue teams.

Aerial Recovery has formal approval from the Ukrainian Military Administration and Child Services in Lviv Oblast, headed by Volodymyr Lys, to evacuate children from orphanages in especially dangerous locations.

In the last few weeks Aerial Recovery, composed primarily of former US Special Forces veterans, has rescued over 600 children from dangerous and dire conditions in Eastern Ukraine and relocated them to safe areas in Western Ukraine.

Another key element of Aerial's mission is to protect the children from human traffickers operating around the borders of Ukraine and the organisation works hand in hand with the Ukrainian Government to ensure the children are protected and, equally importantly, stay visible and accounted for.

Aerial Recovery UK is inviting organisations and individuals in the UK who can offer assistance to get in touch via email: jana@aerialrecovery.org.uk

Professor Stefan Allesch-Taylor CBE FKC FRSA

A highly experienced and multi-award-winning philanthropist, Allesch-Taylor has led NGOs in challenging environments in Africa through which he has partnered, most notably, with the United Kingdom FCDO, USAid and UNICEF. He is a recognised expert in humanitarian interventions.

Allesch-Taylor is an experienced financier and entrepreneur and is King's College London's Professor of the Practice of Entrepreneurship. In 2017 a charity he Chairs, Pump Aid was awarded 'Charity of the Year' (Aid & Development) at the UK Annual Charity Awards for its pioneering solution to alleviating water and food poverty in Malawi. He has worked extensively in the townships of Cape Town, South Africa, providing safe education, sustenance, and support to over 6,000 children between the ages of 2 and 6 to get them 'School Ready' through his NGO the Afri-Can Children's Charity.

Media Contact:

Zara Shirwan - zara@zscomms.com