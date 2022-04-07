Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.04.2022
Ad-hoc-Meldung:
Hexagon Composites ASA: Notice of annual general meeting

7 April 2022: The annual general meeting of Hexagon Composites ASA will be held on 28 April 2022 at 12:30 CEST at the company's offices in Korsegata 4B, Aalesund, Norway.


Please find attached the following documents:

  • The notice of the annual general meeting including attendance/proxy forms and the board of directors' proposed resolutions for the annual general meeting
  • The nomination committee's recommendation
  • The remuneration report 2021

All documents related to the Annual General Meeting are available at https://hexagongroup.com/annual-general-meeting-2022

For more information:

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP IR & ESG, Hexagon Composites Telephone: +47 950 38 364 | Ingrid.aarsnes@hexagongroup.com

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.comand follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments

  • Hexagon Composites Remuneration report 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7900fe30-38c2-44b8-8da9-063a7af9ebb0)
  • HEX Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a7dbd688-e2d1-4390-8a78-3caf94b0e639)
  • HEX Recommendation from the nomination committee (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/81e7eade-6105-4b6b-8d24-283c4863e95e)

