- (PLX AI) - Stillfront shares fell 6% after analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux downgraded the stock to hold from buy.
- • New price target SEK 30
- • Stillfront continues to have a high level or risk and may need to increase UA spending, Kepler said
- • The company is not yet trading at a meaningful discount to peers and these challenges will weigh on the share in the coming quarters: Kepler
- • Organic growth is likely to remain below the market average over the next 3 years, the analysts said
