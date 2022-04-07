The platform speeds up time to market, time to compliance and time to greater mutual value according to leading brands such as Shell, NBC Sports Group, Orange France and OneFootball

It also addresses the challenge of collecting first and zero-party data

Airship, the mobile app experience company, today announced the launch of its App Experience Platform (AXP), the only enterprise SaaS platform focused on helping brands master the full lifecycle of mobile app experience (MAX) management. AXP aims to address the ongoing challenge for brands to treat their apps as a high-value destination rather than simply a promotional messaging channel.

Mobile apps have become the centre of the digital customer experience generating more than three times greater revenue and transaction frequency compared to other channels. Yet, according to data derived from Apptopia, app user retention rates have barely increased over the last three years, despite ongoing growth in annual worldwide app downloads.

AXP enables product, digital and marketing teams to create, refine and publish no-code native app experiences on their own without ongoing developer support or app updates. As a result, it vastly improves the continuous onboarding, retention and first party and zero-party data collection of customers. This new SaaS platform also unifies the native app experiences, customer journey orchestration and app UX experimentation with no-code approaches and intuitive visual UIs, freeing development teams to innovate market-differentiating app features.

Brett Caine, CEO and President at Airship, said: "Messaging only goes so far in helping to retain and monetise app users. Brands must provide valuable and relevant experiences in the moments people are engaged with the app to create reciprocal value exchanges necessary for sustained relationships." He added: "With AXP, we're giving brands unparalleled agility to grow user understanding and provide app experiences that reward customers for their loyalty

More than 15 leading brands gained early access to new AXP innovations such as AXP Mobile Data Hub, AXP Scenes, AXP Surveys and AXP Preference Center to evaluate and test the benefit to their businesses and provide feedback for ongoing refinement.

Joseph Brooks, Head of Product, Shell plc, one of Airship's customers, said: "The Shell app is the centrepiece of our customers' mobility experience, allowing them to pay and save in one easy step. With Airship's real-time notifications and in-app automation we've increased our retention rate 3X and grown our active user base by 3.5X. The new capabilities in Airship's App Experience Platform will help to dramatically accelerate our time-to-market and agility in optimising user onboarding and collecting in-app feedback from users to continue to improve their app experience

Michael Lowe, Vice President, Digital Strategy Partnerships at NBC Sports Group, another of Airship's customers, added: "Sports fans demand the best, most personalised in-the-moment app experiences, and it's a requirement for our teams to look for opportunities for continued innovation that facilitates new user onboarding, drives new feature adoption, introduces new content franchises, and elicits valuable user feedback. Airship's App Experience Platform provides us with new capabilities that save valuable product development time and give our team faster ways to optimise each fan's journey

According to Forrester Research, Inc.'s, August 2021 report "Make Marketing More Than A Message": "The best brand experiences connect to customers in critical moments, not just at a channel level. Pulling off this level of personalisation requires that brands design for moments first Marketers are innovating across critical facets of business (not just with media and messaging) by shaping the entire experience to differentiate their brand in the eyes of their customers

For the latest information on consumer privacy attitudes, preferences and behaviours, and how brands can create a trusted exchange with their customers, register for an April 14th webinar featuring guest speaker Stephanie Liu, Analyst, Forrester Research, Inc., and Mike Herrick, SVP of Technology, Airship.

For more detail on this announcement, please access ungated eBooks on MAX and AXP.

Additional Customer Quotes:

"Our entire team was both surprised and delighted by Airship's new App Experience Platform," said Laurent Claramonte, head of data analytics for Products and Mobile Apps at Orange France. "With more than 10 apps in total, including TV, Smart Home and Messaging apps like Orange TV or Orange Mail, new capabilities like AXP Scenes free our developers to focus on new innovations as our product owners now have full autonomy to continually optimise native, multi-screen experiences that drive feature adoption. AXP is a game-changer, allowing us to go far beyond promotional and messaging-based approaches to drive better app onboarding and retention, and achieve greater customer satisfaction and loyalty

"As the most popular football media platform in the world, OneFootball is constantly adding new features, products and content to provide an immersive and fully personalised experience to more than 100 million football fans monthly," said Ismail Elshareef, Chief Product Officer at OneFootball. "With AXP Scenes and Surveys we can provide fans with better onboarding to these new experiences, collect more information upfront for greater personalization, and better inform future development to ensure our customers get exactly what they want from OneFootball

About Airship

No one knows more, does more, or cares more when it comes to helping brands master mobile app experiences than Airship.

From the beginning of apps, Airship powered the first commercial messages and then expanded its data-led approach to all re-engagement channels (mobile wallet, SMS, email), app UX experimentation and feature release management. Now, with the Airship App Experience Platform (AXP), business users can create and adapt native app experiences on their own with no ongoing developer support or app update required.

Having powered trillions of mobile app interactions for thousands of global brands, Airship's technology and deep industry expertise have enabled apps to become the digital centre of customer experience, brand loyalty and monetisation.

For more information, visit www.airship.com, read our blog or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220406006111/en/

Contacts:

UK Media contact:

Pauline Delorme

pauline.delorme@tytopr.com/

+44 7531 642 983