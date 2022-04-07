Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc-Meldung: Am Laufen? – Der 396%-Rebound
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.04.2022 | 10:04
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Velocity Smart Technology: VELOCITY SMART TECHNOLOGY'S RESEARCH SHOWS THREE QUARTERS OF WORKERS WANT A FOUR DAY WEEK

LONDON, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New research has revealed 72% of UK office workers have said they would prefer a four-day working week, offering the same salary with the same amount of work needed. Individuals and some businesses have embraced diverse flexible working models over the past two-years, giving rise to the view that a four day working week is a real possibility.

(PRNewsfoto/Velocity Smart Technology)

The 'Changing behaviours of a flexible workforce in 2022 and beyond' research, by Smart Locker Provider Velocity Smart Technology, investigates how offices will change in 2022 and how business leaders can support more diverse and asynchronous working practices.

Over half (52%) believe productivity and creativity would increase if their organisation introduced a four day week.

Anthony Lamoureux, CEO of Velocity Smart Technology, said, "While there has been debate about the impact on productivity of flexible working over the past couple of years, this research confirms that employees are confident in their abilities to get the job done, even with a reduction in working days. "

"The four-day week challenges the current model of work and helps companies move away from simply measuring how long people are 'at work', to a sharper focus on the output being produced. Business leaders and IT directors need to ask themselves if they could get more from their teams in less time because they are better rested?"

Big technology companies are paving the way, with the likes of Microsoft experimenting with a four-day working week. They have found that by implementing the shorter workweek led to a 40% boost in productivity.

These changes will begin to manifest across the industry and provide a real glimpse into what the future of working life looks like.

Lamoureux continues, "The launch of the four-day week pilot programme in the UK represents an exciting moment of change for employers and employees. For a company to thrive in this new paradigm, it needs to evolve the support provided to remote employees and ensure they're equipped to give their all."

About Velocity Smart Technology

Velocity Smart Technology is designed from the ground up to deliver the most effective Smart Lockers and Smart Vending solution for Enterprise IT that integrates seamlessly to existing services, which is why the technology has been built on the ServiceNow platform.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782441/Velocity_Smart_Technology_Logo.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.