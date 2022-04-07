Advanced Analytics Consulting Services are Now Available from Dev3lop

Dev3lop Offers Tailored Advanced Analytics Consulting Services Designed to Support Any Analytics Environment

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2022 / Dev3lop, a tech startup based in Austin, Texas, is pleased to announce the launch of their advanced analytics consulting services.

To learn more about the new analytics services, please visit https://dev3lop.com/advanced-analytics-consulting-services/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the new services are customized value-added solutions to help decision makers at small-medium size businesses, large enterprises, government agencies and e-commerce platforms.

"At Dev3lop, we understand that as data sizes continue to grow, so can a business owner's ability to gain insights from the data," the spokesperson said, adding that if data is broken apart across a number of teams and silos, it can be especially challenging to make sound analytics-based decisions about the direction of the business.

This knowledge inspired the team at Dev3lop to create and launch the new analytics consulting services, which includes data warehousing, data visualization and data architecture, all custom designed and tailored for each client's specific needs. Dev3lop's new service also includes both server and serverless analytics data engineering across both spaces including SQL, nodejs, python and many others.

"Also, business owners who work with us will never have to worry about becoming 'just a number'. We are proud of our partner lead 'all hands-on deck' approach to working with our clients, rather than shuffling them around between associates," the spokesperson said.

While Dev3lop may not yet be a large industry player, the spokesperson noted that they offer enterprise level consultants who are fully knowledgeable about how to build, document and develop analytics solutions, including data modeling and adoption.

"At Dev3lop, we ask the right questions to better understand our client's needs. We listen, we understand, and we make it work.," the spokesperson noted.

About Dev3lop

Dev3lop.com is a grassroots tech startup based out of Austin, Texas. They offer tailored consulting solutions to their customers across an array of services, with a major focus on data analytics and tableau consulting service engagements. They have also launched a new task scheduler software called Canopys, as well as a new advanced analytics consulting service. For more information, please visit the Dev3lop.com LinkedIn page at https://www.linkedin.com/company/dev3lop/ or visit the company website at https://dev3lop.com.

Media Contact

Tyler Garrett

tyler@dev3lop.com

214-971-9869

SOURCE: Dev3lop

