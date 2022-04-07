Eficode Oy: Eficode enters United Kingdom, continuing growth with DevOps tech partners

A managed service for DevOps tools helps large companies stay compliant and maintain high security standards

HELSINKI, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eficode has entered the United Kingdom, and will serve companies in the UK with its consulting services and with the Eficode ROOT managed service.

At Eficode's core are Agile and DevOps practices, which have proven to accelerate performance in organizations investing in software expertise. Meanwhile, a growing need to address security and compliance requirements is more easily met using Eficode ROOT, a managed service with ISO27001 certification that integrates over 50 DevOps tools, including those of Atlassian, GitHub, and GitLab.

"We are happy to welcome Eficode as the newest Atlassian platinum solution partner to the UK market. We look forward to helping our customers with their strong expertise and know-how in cloud transformation and migration, ITSM, and with Jira Align." says Jonathan Witkamp, Head of EMEA Channels, Atlassian.

"Eficode was the first GitLab Certified Professional Services Partner (PSP) in Europe, Middle East, and Africa. Eficode continues to invest in GitLab competency and The DevOps Platform as demonstrated by the high number of Professional Services Engineers (PSEs) on their team. Many of our customers want to use GitLab in highly regulated environments, and Eficode's skills respond to these needs. As a Select partner we welcome Eficode's comprehensive GitLab offerings covering managed services, DevOps consulting, training and license sales," says Matthew Coughlan, Director of EMEA Channels, GitLab Inc.

"More and more companies have turned to open source software development to drive their transformation efforts, and power their business to stay competitive. We're looking forward to continuing to partner with Eficode as it expands into the UK, and help better service our customers through expert professional support and training, providing them with the best tools to ship secure software, and innovate faster" says Leon Jones, Senior Director of Partner Channel, GitHub.

"Companies across industries now prioritize software development as a critical strategic imperative. We are working with businesses to build successful software organizations and coach them through changes in culture, processes as well as tools for software development. Together with our partners, we will bring modern practices and tools to customers in the United Kingdom.", says Ilari Nurmi, CEO of Eficode.

Recently Eficode has acquired a number of customers in the United Kingdom, including a major financial institution with over 10,000 end-users on the Eficode ROOT DevOps platform.

