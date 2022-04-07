HIPER Global UK Ltd: ECA SERVICES ANNOUNCES REBRAND, BECOMES THE UK DIVISION OF OEM POWERHOUSE HIPER GLOBAL

READING, England, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In-line with the strategic direction of its parent company, ECA Services Ltd today announced it is aligning itself as the UK division of newly branded entity HIPER Global (TASE: HIPR), an OEM-focussed solution provider, joining 4 other companies from across the HIPER Global Group.

HIPER Global Ltd, the parent company, began trading on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchanged effective March 9, 2022, and has undergone a rebranding.

HIPER Global enable leading technology leaders to develop software-based IP to transform a concept into a full commercial product, accelerating time-to-market, improving competitive advantage, and delivering a holistic view to global excellence through technology. This transition will see ECA Services undergo a legal name change and rebranding into HIPER Global UK Ltd, taking effect from April 1, 2022. Derived from the term "high performance," the logo, strapline, and branding reflect on one hand, the solid reputation ECA has built over the last 18 years, and on the other, the creative technological solutions of a growing, dynamic, and forward-thinking organisation.

Paul Fiander, HIPER Global UK CEO, said: "It's been an absolute pleasure to have grown ECA into a truly value-driven engine for the OEM industry, and I know all of my team are incredibly excited to be taking this next step as part of the HIPER Global team, strengthening our capabilities and scope within the OEM space!"

Shahaf Shrager, HIPER Global CEO, added: "Trading on the stock exchange is a significant milestone in the company's development. In recent years, we have evolved into a global organisation by bringing similar companies into the fold from across the UK and US. It will allow us to continue the company's growth and enable our customers to get closer to their target markets and maximise their competitiveness - a key power in the global arena."

About HIPER Global

With manufacturing facilities in the US, Europe, and the Middle East, HIPER Global offers the benefits of local production, supply chain support, and logistical operations on a global level. Formerly part of the EMET Group; HIPER Global is a publicly traded company in the TASE and has top-level partnerships with world-leading hardware manufacturers including Advantech, Matrox, and Dell Technologies.

Find out more at www.hiper-global.co.uk.

Contact:

Christopher Betton

Marketing Manager

+44 (0)118 929 4990

christopher.betton@hiper-global.com