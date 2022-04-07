Anzeige
PR Newswire
07.04.2022 | 10:52
BH Macro Limited - Block Listing Six Monthly Return

PR Newswire

London, April 7

BH MACRO LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)
LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 07 April 2022

Name of applicant:BH Macro Ltd
Name of scheme:
  1. BH Macro Scheme 2021
  2. BH Macro Scheme 2 2021
Period of return:From:19 September 2021To:06 April 2022
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:N/A
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):Total: 2,389,852 ordinary sterling shares
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):Total: 2,389,852 ordinary sterling shares
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:Total: 0

Name of contact:The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Telephone number of contact:+44 (0) 1481 745001
© 2022 PR Newswire
