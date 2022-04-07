Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of instruments issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (161/22)

As from April 8, 2022, the following instruments issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the issuer. Short Name: ISIN: BEAR OLJA X8 AVA 16 GB00BNTTV724 BEAR KAFF X12 AVA 23 GB00BNTR8750 MINI L AXFO AVA 2 GB00BW6NQM04 MINI L USDSEK AVA 26 GB00BW6RN091 The last day of trading will be April 7, 2022. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.