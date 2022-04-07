Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.04.2022
Ad-hoc-Meldung: Am Laufen? – Der 396%-Rebound
07.04.2022 | 11:53
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: GN Store Nord A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced on Nasdaq Copenhagen
as per 11 April 2022 due to the cancellation of treasury shares. 



ISIN          DK0010272632            
-----------------------------------------------------------
Name:         GN Store Nord            
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 138,175,982 shares (DKK 552,703,928)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Change:        982,604 shares (DKK 3,930,416)   
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  137,193,378 shares (DKK 548,773,512)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 4                
-----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      GN                 
-----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     3205                
-----------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
