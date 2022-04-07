Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: GN Store Nord A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 11 April 2022 due to the cancellation of treasury shares. ISIN DK0010272632 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: GN Store Nord ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 138,175,982 shares (DKK 552,703,928) ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 982,604 shares (DKK 3,930,416) ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 137,193,378 shares (DKK 548,773,512) ----------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 4 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: GN ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3205 ----------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66